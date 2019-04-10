Václav Klaus Jr. to launch new party after Euro elections

Václav Klaus Jr. says he plans to launch a new political party following next month’s European elections, Hospodářské noviny reported on Wednesday. The news site Blesk.cz said that his father, former prime minister and president Václav Klaus, would also join the grouping.

Klaus Jr. was recently expelled from the opposition Civic Democrats. He fell foul of the party’s leaders after supporting a Freedom and Direct Democracy candidate in Senate elections and comparing the acceptance of European Union regulations to Jews being forced to choose who went on transports during the Holocaust.