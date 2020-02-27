Václav Havel posthumously honoured as resistance fighter by Defence Ministry

Former Czechoslovak and Czech President Václav Havel has been posthumously recognised as a member of the so-called “Third Resistence“ (Třetí odboj) by the Ministry of Defence, which issued a corresponding certificate on Wednesday. The document states that Havel fought against Communist power all his life regardless of his own freedom.

Havel was an active campaigner for human rights in Communist Czechoslovakia since the 1960s and spent several years in prison due to his actions and beliefs.

The Third Resistance is a term used for those who resisted Communist rule especially during the early years after the party’s takeover of the state in 1948. However, it continued until 1989.