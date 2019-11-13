Václav Havel Airport planning expansion

Prague’s Václav Havel Airport will expand Terminal 2 in order to accommodate the growing number of passengers, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said at a press briefing in Prague on Wednesday.

The planned expansion, which was approved by the Finance Ministry, should cost 16 billion crowns and be concluded by 2028. The prime minister said plans to build another parallel runway would be dealt with in accordance with the availability of state finances for the project.

The airport is planning future investments to the tune of 55 billion crowns.