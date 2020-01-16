Václav Havel Airport handles record number of passengers, nears capacity ceiling

Prague’s Václav Havel Airport last year handled a record 17.8 million passengers, which is an increase of one million year-on-year. The most frequent destination was London.

The growing trend in passenger numbers is expected to continue this year, which will stretch the airport’s capacity to the limit.

Passenger numbers have been growing steadily since 2013. Last year’s 6 percent increase has exceeded the airport’s expectations which were at around 4 percent.

The growth is due to more direct links to exotic holiday destinations as well as more connections to the most frequented European cities.