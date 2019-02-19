V&A Museum in London showing Czech photographer Ivan Kyncl

The V&A Museum in London is showing the work of Czech photographer and political refugee Ivan Kyncl.

Known for his experimental approach to photography, Kyncl photographed politically sensitive plays performed in the secret ‘living room theatre’ of blacklisted actress Vlasta Chramostová.

He also documented the activities of the Charter 77 anti-communist opposition.

Following his move to the UK, Kyncl went on to capture some of the greatest plays, operas and musicals of the 20th century.

The exhibition opens on February 19 and will run until June.