V4 prime ministers to meet over coronavirus

The prime ministers of the Visegrad Group states will meet in Prague on Wednesday to discuss measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Office of the Czech Government confirmed on Saturday.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter it was important for Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to boost cooperation and coordinate measures to try and protect the region.
No country of the Visegrad Group has so far registered a coronavirus infection.
