V4 premiers meeting in Prague to discuss European Summit

Prime Ministers of the central European countries comprising the Visegrad Four are in Prague on Friday to discuss Sunday’s extraordinary European Council on Sunday, in Brussels.

Czech PM Andrej Babiš (ANO) said he and his counterparts from Slovakia, Poland and Hungary are particularly concerned as to who the next heads of the European Council, EU Commission, and central bank will be.

Earlier this week, Babiš said it was important that none of the so-called “spitzenkandidats” – leaders of the parties in the European Parliament that did best in elections in May – received majority support.

He argues Jean-Claude Juncker’s successor should not comment on political matters but rather focus on implementing European Council conclusions.

Sunday’s extraordinary meeting in Brussels comes just two days before the constituent meeting of the newly elected European Parliament.