V4 heads of state support Western Balkans EU accession

Leaders of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary have expressed their support for the integration of the West Balkan countries into the European Union.

The heads of state, who attended a two-day V4 meeting at the Czech president’s residence in Lány near Prague, have also called for maintaining the same amount of funds allocated for cohesion policy in the EU’s long term budget.

The heads of state of Serbia and Slovenia joined the meeting on Thursday to discuss the prospect of EU enlargement.

The gathering took place within the Czech Republic’s current presidency of the Visegrad Four.