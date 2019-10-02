Broadcast Archive

V4 heads of state discussing cooperation at summit at Czech presidential residence

Ian Willoughby
02-10-2019
The heads of state of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary have gathered at the Czech president’s residence at Lány near Prague. The Visegrad Four leaders are due to discuss cooperation within the European Union following the UK’s departure at the summit, which will run until Thursday, when the four will be joined by the presidents of Slovenia and Serbia.

The gathering is taking place within the Czech Republic’s current presidency of the Visegrad Four.

 
