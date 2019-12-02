V4 foreign ministers support EU expansion to Western Balkans

The integration of Western Balkan countries into the European Union is in the economic and security interest of the EU, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told journalists in Prague after talks with his Czech, Polish and Slovak counterparts on Monday. Szijjarto said the accession talks with these countries had seen little progress in the last six months, which he considered to be one of the biggest mistakes of the European Commission of Jean-Claude Juncker.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček, who hosted the Visegrad meeting of foreign ministers, likewise expressed support for faster negotiations with the Balkan states. Petříček said he hoped that accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia would be launched next year.