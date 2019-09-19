V4 defence ministers meet in Ostrava ahead of NATO Days

The defence ministers of the Visegrad Four countries were holding talks in Ostrava on Thursday, within the framework of the annual NATO days. It is their first session under the Czech Republic’s presidency of the V4 group.

The heads of defence of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary are discussing common defence policy and development, mutual support in cross-border military missions, as well as working towards a unified approach within NATO and the EU.

NATO Days are being held this weekend at the Ostrava military airport, presenting military equipment to the public. Last year, 220,000 people attend the event.