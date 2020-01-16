V4, Austrian premiers in Prague to discuss energy, climate

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his Visegrad Four counterparts are meeting in Prague on Thursday to discuss energy and climate change with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

According to the Czech government, they will focus on EU climate change policy, an area where the positions of Austria and the V4 (which includes Slovakia, Poland and Hungary) differ significantly.

Unlike Austria, the V4 countries say achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 is not possible without building more nuclear power plants.

PM Babiš argues that in the interests of “energy security” and ecomomic growth, the Czech Republic must build new nuclear units even if it contravenes European Union law.

In the afternoon Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and the visiting Austrian chancellor are to hold separate talks on bilateral issues.

Since the talks are being held on the anniversary of the death of student martyr Jan Palach, the prime ministers laid flowers at the Palach memorial at the top end of Wenceslas Square where Palach set himself on fire in protest against growing public apathy to the Soviet-led invasion.