V4 and German foreign ministers to hold video-conference

The foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group states (the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary) and Germany will hold a video-conference on the coronavirus epidemic, the situation on the Greek-Turkish border and EU related issues on Friday.

Their meeting in Prague was cancelled due to the coronavirus health threat.

The prime ministers of the V4 states recently met in Prague to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic including special regimes on their borders and possible humanitarian aid in the event of a worsening crisis.