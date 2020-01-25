V4 and Egyptian foreign ministers to meet in Prague next week

The foreign ministers of the Visegrad Four, comprising the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, are due to meet with their Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Prague next week. Among the topics on their agenda will be the security situation in the Middle East and north Africa and its impact on the European Union.

Mr Shoukry, who will be in the Czech Republic from Wednesday to Friday, will also hold bilateral talks with his Czech counterpart, Tomáš Petříček. Egypt is one of the Czech Republic’s most significant trading partners in the Middle East. In 2018 the volume of mutual trade reached over 345 million US dollars.