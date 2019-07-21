ÚSTR unionists: Senate should reject ex-interior minister’s council candidacy

Union leaders at the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes (ÚSTR) have called on Senators to reject the election of former interior minister František Bublan to the institute’s council.

ÚSTR's Miroslav Vodrážka and Petr Blažek argue that the former minister tried to dissolve the institute and therefore is not suited to join it. Bublan has denied that assertion.

Senators have the authority to appoint ÚSTR’s seven council members. Four candidates are proposed by civic initiatives, two by the Lower House of Parliament and one by the Czech President.

MPs have proposed Bublan and the historian Eduard Stehlík. The Senate is due to choose the councilors this coming week.