ÚSTR issues biographical encyclopaedia of high-ranking ČSSR Communist Party members

Brian Kenety
15-02-2019
The Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes (ÚSTR) has published a biographical encyclopaedia profiling Czechoslovak Communist Party functionaries and leaders active in the years 1921 to 1989.

Petr Anev, co-editor of the 1,500-page publication, said it provides readers with a concise overview of 326 subjects’ lives, careers and fates.

Nearly 50 Czech and Slovak historians from various universities, archives and other institutions collaborated with the Prague-based institution on the two-volume work.

 
 
 
 
