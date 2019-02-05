Ústí zoo forced to put down elephant

The zoo in the Czech city of Ústí nad Labem has had to put down an Indian elephant, a spokesperson said. The female was euthanised on Monday after long-standing problems with its foot left it unable to stand.
The elephant, which was named Kala, was brought from Vietnam to Czechoslovakia in the mid-1980s and was aged 34.
