Ústí zoo forced to put down elephant

Ian Willoughby
05-02-2019
The zoo in the Czech city of Ústí nad Labem has had to put down an Indian elephant, a spokesperson said. The female was euthanised on Monday after long-standing problems with its foot left it unable to stand.

The elephant, which was named Kala, was brought from Vietnam to Czechoslovakia in the mid-1980s and was aged 34.

 
 
 
 
