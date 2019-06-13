Use of social networks among Czechs sees a slight drop

The use of social networks among Czechs has seen a slight drop, according to a survey conducted by AMI Digital Index.

While last year 80 percent of Internet users in the country went on social networks daily, now their number is at 77 percent and the average time spent on social networks has dropped from 149 to 143 minutes a day.

Although Facebook and You Tube remain the most widely-used social networks, the popularity of Facebook, in particular, is dropping, while the popularity of Instagram is on the rise.