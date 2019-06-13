Use of social networks among Czechs sees a slight drop

The use of social networks among Czechs has seen a slight drop, according to a survey conducted by AMI Digital Index.
While last year 80 percent of Internet users in the country went on social networks daily, now their number is at 77 percent and the average time spent on social networks has dropped from 149 to 143 minutes a day.
Although Facebook and You Tube remain the most widely-used social networks, the popularity of Facebook, in particular, is dropping, while the popularity of Instagram is on the rise.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
“I believe this is the last nail in the PM’s coffin”, says head of Czech Transparency International after EU Audit
Czech PM angrily rejects preliminary EU report finding him in ‘conflict of interest’
Largest protest since 1989 on Prague’s Wenceslas square as battle rages on for the PM’s political future
Czech politicians condemn draft Russian bill as attempt to rewrite history