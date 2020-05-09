Use of birth control pills down by a half

The use of birth control pills has dropped by a half since 2007, according to data released by the State Institute for Drug Control.
According to gynaecologists this is both due to fear of side effects like a heightened risk of blood clots or thrombosis, as well as the fact that the pill is no longer as “trendy” as it was at the start of the millennium.
According to a recent survey, a fifth of women do not use any protection, 49 percent of women between the ages of 18 and 24 use contraception prescribed by a doctor.
Archaeologists discover secret passage in Milevsko monastery
Czech study shows extremely low level of collective immunity to COVID 19 virus
Czech politicians get protection after reports they may become target of Kremlin hit
Save the Beer initiative rescues hectolitres of craft beer from destruction
Association: Coronavirus crisis unlikely to dent Czech property prices