Use of birth control pills down by a half

The use of birth control pills has dropped by a half since 2007, according to data released by the State Institute for Drug Control.

According to gynaecologists this is both due to fear of side effects like a heightened risk of blood clots or thrombosis, as well as the fact that the pill is no longer as “trendy” as it was at the start of the millennium.

According to a recent survey, a fifth of women do not use any protection, 49 percent of women between the ages of 18 and 24 use contraception prescribed by a doctor.