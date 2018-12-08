USAID: public image of Czech NGO sector deteriorating

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has ranked the Czech Republic third among post-communist nations in the sustainability of the civil society sector for 2017, the Czech News Agency reported on Saturday.

In its annual report, the USAID said the overall sustainability of Czech NGO sector remained unchanged. However, the sector’s public image deteriorated as the current government portrayed it as unreliable and incompetent, which resulted in growing public distrust in NGOs.

The report has also warned that governments expressing hostility to established democratic norms, practices, and institutions are increasingly common in Central and Eastern European countries.