US tariffs could hit Czech economy hard

If US President Donald Trump were to impose tariffs on European car makers, the Czech economy would suffer a loss of approximately 26 billion crowns and an estimated 25,000 people would lose their jobs, which is 0,5 percent of all employees.

The figures, cited by the news site ihned, were released by the Vienna Institute of Economic Studies. According to an assessment by the Czech Trade and Industry Ministry tariffs could hit Czech exports to the US to the tune of 750 million euros or 20 billion crowns.

The possible impact of a trade war between Europe and the US is expected to dominate talks between US President Donald Trump and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš at the White House on March 7th.