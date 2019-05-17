US Senator trying to block sale of Bell, GE military helicopters to Czechia

US Senator Rand Paul will try to block the sale of helicopters to the Czech Army, despite the sale having been approved by the US State Department in early May.

The Republican lawmaker from Kentucky has put forward several resolutions in the upper house of Congress to prohibit the agreed sale of military equipment also to Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Czech Army is looking to buy 12 combat or multipurpose helicopters from the American companies Bell Helicopter and General Electric. According to the Czech Embassy in Washington, Senator Paul’s chances of stopping or delaying the sale are slim.