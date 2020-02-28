US rapper Macklemore to play Prague’s Metronome festival

American rapper Macklemore will be among the headliners at this year’s Metronome festival, which is to take place in the Czech capital in June, the festival‘s organizers announced on Friday.

Macklemore has received four Grammy awards for his debut album The Heist and his single Thrift Shop, which has recorded more than 1.3 billion views on YouTube. He appeared in the Czech Republic in 2018 at the Aerodrome festival in Panenský Týnec.

Other international stars to appear at the fifth edition of the festival include US multi-instrumentalist and seven-time Grammy award winner Beck or the British electronic music group Underworld.