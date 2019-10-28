US president sends congratulatory letter

US President Donald Trump has sent his Czech counterpart a congratulatory letter on the occasion of Czechoslovak Independence Day.

In a reference to the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution and the return of democracy to Czechoslovakia, the US president writes that the United States honors and celebrates the courageous, dedicated and visionary citizens that helped bring this about.

Our shared ideals and values form the foundation of a strong Transatlantic alliance and friendship, the letter says.

The US president also expresses his gratitude for the Czech Republic's international commitment to peace, human rights and prosperity.

The US appreciates the Czech Republic's participation in the international mission in Afghanistan and its support in Syria, the letter says.