US military convoy to pass through Czech Republic

A US military convoy, which is heading to a military exercise in Romania and Hungary, will enter the Czech Republic on Tuesday. The convoy, made up of around 350 armoured combat vehicles and over 800 personnel, is due to cross the Czech-German at border in Rozvadov near Plzeň in the evening.

The US troops will be crossing the country in the late evening and night hours to avoid traffic disruption. A smaller part of the convoy passed through the Czech Republic at the weekend.