US military convoy causes traffic disruption on D1 motorway

A US military convoy, which is passing through the Czech Republic on its way to a military exercise in Romania and Hungary, has significantly slowed down traffic on the D1 motorway from Prague to Brno. According to the traffic police, drivers can expect hour-long delays.
The convoy, made up of around 350 armoured combat vehicles and over 800 personnel, entered the Czech Republic on Tuesday at the Czech-German border in Rozvadov near Plzeň. It is expected to leave the country on Thursday afternoon.
