US journalist Seymour Hersh to visit Prague in November

American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who won the 1970 Pulitzer Prize for exposing the My Lai Massacre and its cover-up during the Vietnam War, is set to visit Prague in November.

Mr. Hersh, who is a long-time contributor to The New Yorker magazine on national security matters, will be signing his most recent book called Reporter: A Memoir. There will also be a public debate and a press conference focused on the White House politics.

Mr. Hersh was supposed to be one of the guests of this year’s Prague Writers’ Festival, but his visit was postponed due to health problems. He will be in the Czech capital from November 8 to November 10.