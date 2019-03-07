US film star Peter Fonda to make an appearance at Febiofest

07-03-2019
US film star Peter Fonda will be among the guests at this year’s edition of Prague’s Febiofest Film Festival, organisers announced on Thursday. The actor, perhaps best-known for his role in the cult film Easy Rider, will attend the festival’s gala opening on 21 March.

The two-time Golden Globe winner will receive the Kristián award for contribution to world cinematography, as will the Danish Oscar-winning director Bille August and the popular Czech actress Jiřina Bohdalová

The festival will run in Prague from March 21 to 29, before moving to the regions.

 
 
 
 
