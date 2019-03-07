US film star Peter Fonda to make an appearance at Febiofest

US film star Peter Fonda will be among the guests at this year’s edition of Prague’s Febiofest Film Festival, organisers announced on Thursday. The actor, perhaps best-known for his role in the cult film Easy Rider, will attend the festival’s gala opening on 21 March.
The two-time Golden Globe winner will receive the Kristián award for contribution to world cinematography, as will the Danish Oscar-winning director Bille August and the popular Czech actress Jiřina Bohdalová
The festival will run in Prague from March 21 to 29, before moving to the regions.
