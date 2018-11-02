US Energy Secretary Rick Perry to visit Prague next week

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is set to visit several European countries next week, including the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Poland and Hungary, Reuters agency reported on Thursday.

According to Reuters, the Trump administration is seeking to offer the Eastern European countries alternatives to buying coal and gas from Russia.

Mr Perry is scheduled to meet with government officials on topics from nuclear energy to cyber security and coal and liquefied natural gas exports, says the press release by the U.S. Department of Energy.