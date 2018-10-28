US Defence Secretary Mattis expresses regret over loss of Czech lives in Afghanistan

US Secretary of Defence James Mattis has expressed deep regret over the loss of Czech lives in Afghanistan in the past three months. The US official, who took part in the celebrations marking 100 years since the birth of Czechoslovakia, and met with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, said the US administration acknowledged and appreciated the way in which the Czech Republic was fulfilling its NATO commitments in working for peace and security, among others by its presence in Afghanistan.

The Czech Republic lost four soldiers serving in NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan this year. Three were killed in a suicide blast near the Bagram military base in August and another was killed in an attack at the start of this week. Five others were injured in a bomb blast last week.