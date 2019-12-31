Broadcast Archive

US beats Czech team 3:4 in World Junior Hockey Championship

Daniela Lazarová
31-12-2019
The US beat the Czech Republic 3:4 in overtime in the World Junior Hockey Championship in Ostrava on Monday. The Czechs got one point for the overtime loss, setting up a huge Russia-Germany game on Tuesday. The team is now 3rd in Group B with four points and its place in the quarterfinals remains uncertain.

