US beats Czech team 3:4 in World Junior Hockey Championship

The US beat the Czech Republic 3:4 in overtime in the World Junior Hockey Championship in Ostrava on Monday. The Czechs got one point for the overtime loss, setting up a huge Russia-Germany game on Tuesday. The team is now 3rd in Group B with four points and its place in the quarterfinals remains uncertain.
Czech Village Bake Shop in Cedar Rapids gives expat community a taste of home
Vánočka – a Christmas Eve sweetbread steeped in symbolism
President Zeman uses Christmas message to warn against green ‘false prophets’
Prague will have its New Year’s fireworks show, but separate from City Hall’s official video mapping spectacle
Czech foreign minister on relations with China: we need to carefully balance our values and business interests