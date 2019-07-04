US architectural studio to build new concert hall in Ostrava

US studio Steven Holl Architects + Architecture Acts has won an international architectural and urbanistic competition for a concert hall in Ostrava, the city’s mayor Zdeněk Macura announced on Thursday. The cost of the building, which is to be located in the city centre, is estimated at 1.5 billion crowns. The construction works should begin in 2022 and should be completed by the end of 2023. The winning proposal was supported by six out of seven members of the jury.
