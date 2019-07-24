Upper house accuses government of contempt of Senate

The upper house of the Czech Parliament passed a resolution on Wednesday accusing the government of acting in contempt of the Senate. Specifically the vote was in reference to the unwillingness of certain ministries to supply senators with two preliminary audits sent by the European Commission earlier this year. These referred to a possible conflict of interest involving Prime Minister Andrej Babiš with regard to Agrofert, the company he founded before his entry into politics. Out of the 72 senators who were present, 57 voted in favour of the resolution.

Zdeněk Nytra, the head of the upper house commission tasked with assessing the audits, said that the attitudes of a number of ministries were in violation of Senate procedure rules. He also said that three of the four ministries had been unwilling to send representatives to the commission.