Up to 10,000 people taking part in march recreating route taken by protestors in 1989

Around 10,000 people are recreating the route taken by demonstrators on November 17, 1989 in Prague this Sunday afternoon. The march, which is organised by students from Charles University, set out from Albertov and is headed towards Národní třída, the site of the brutal crackdown on demonstrators by members of the police, which sparked the Velvet Revolution. However, it is unclear whether they will be able to reach their final destination as organisers warn Národní street is currently filled to the brink by members of the public.