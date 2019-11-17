Broadcast Archive

Up to 10,000 people take part in march recreating route taken by protestors in 1989

Tom McEnchroe
17-11-2019
Around 10,000 people recreated the route taken by demonstrators on November 17, 1989 in Prague this Sunday afternoon. The march, which is organised by students from Charles University, set out from Albertov and headed towards Národní třída, the site of the brutal crackdown on demonstrators by members of the police, which sparked the Velvet Revolution.

 
 
 
 
