Unseasonably mild weather set to continue this month

The remainder of February should see a continuation of relatively mild weather for the time of year, the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute said in a regular four-week outlook. Daytime highs in the following week could reach up to 15 degrees Celsius with temperatures only returning to their long-term averages in March, the forecasters said.

Precipitation will also be higher than usual for the time of year throughout the rest of February before returning to typical values after the turn of the month.