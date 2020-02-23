Unseasonably mild weather set to continue in coming weeks

Temperatures in the Czech Republic should remain considerably higher than average for the time of year in the next four weeks. The long-term average for the period from February 24 to March 22 is 2.7 degrees Celsius but in the next fortnight we can expect day-time highs of around 9 degrees Celsius.
Despite the unseasonably warm weather, mountain areas could see some fresh snow in the next two weeks. According to a long-term forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute, precipitation will be average for the time of year.
