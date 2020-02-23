Broadcast Archive

Unseasonably mild weather set to continue in coming weeks

Ruth Fraňková
23-02-2020
Temperatures in the Czech Republic should remain considerably higher than average for the time of year in the next four weeks. The long-term average for the period from February 24 to March 22 is 2.7 degrees Celsius but in the next fortnight we can expect day-time highs of around 9 degrees Celsius.

Despite the unseasonably warm weather, mountain areas could see some fresh snow in the next two weeks. According to a long-term forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute, precipitation will be average for the time of year.

 
 
 
 
 
