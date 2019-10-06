Unique wooden church to be built outside Brno

A remarkable-looking wooden church is to be built at Nesvačilka on the outskirts of Brno, the news site Novinky.cz reported on Sunday. The structure, which resembles a lighthouse, will be constructed without using any nails. The plans earned architect Jan Říčný an award two years ago.

Parishioners began collecting money to erect a church on the site a century ago. The cornerstone was blessed by Pope Benedict XVI a decade ago and the local priest says the church should be completed and consecrated next year, or in 2021 at the latest.