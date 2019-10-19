Broadcast Archive

Unique collection of Bronze Age objects on display at Roztoky chateau near Prague

Daniela Lazarová
19-10-2019
A unique collection of Bronze Age objects discovered five years ago near Prague is on show at the Roztoky u Prahy chateau north-west of the capital.

The find, which was labelled “the find of the century” by archaeologists, comprises bowls, daggers and ornaments believed to be 3,000 years old.

The objects have undergone cleaning and conservation by archaeologists and will remain on display until March 2020.

 
