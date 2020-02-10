Unique Celtic head sculpture to be highlight of Olomouc exhibition

One of the most precious items belonging to the National Museum - a Celtic head sculpture dating back to the Iron Age – was transported from the museum’s Terezin depository to Olomouc under heavy security, where it is to be the highlight of a 14-day exhibition of Celtic art.
The male sculpted head from c. 150-50 BC was unearthed in Mšecké Žehrovice, about 65 km northwest of Prague, in 1943.
It is one of the best known works of Celtic art from Iron Age Europe, and, along with the Glauberg "Prince" and the Warrior of Hirschlanden, one of the few large representations of the human figure.
Upon its discovery the sculpture became one of the most photographed art objects ever.
