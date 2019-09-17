Unions recommend negotiators push for rises of up to 7 percent

Czech trade unions have recommended that negotiators push for pay rises of 6 to 7 percent next year. The Czech Confederation of Trade Unions made the call at a conference attended by over 1,500 union delegates in Prague on Tuesday. The umbrella organisation also said that it would push for reduced working hours without pay decreases and for longer holidays.

The Czech Chamber of Commerce said employers were planning an average pay increase of 6 percent in 2020 in any case, regardless of pressure from workers.