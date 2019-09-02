Union of State Attorneys says halted investigation in PM’s case must be thoroughly justified

State attorney Jaroslav Šaroch who has halted an investigation into Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and members of his family over suspected EU subsidy fraud after dealing with the case for four years should explain the circumstances that led him to make that decision, the Union of State Attorneys said on its Facebook page soon after the news broke on Monday.
The union said that since the state attorney had back-tracked on his original legal opinion on the case, he should provide a thorough justification for his decision.
Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman, who has a right to invalidate the decision, has not yet commented on the development.
