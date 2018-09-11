Union negotiators advised to demand up to 9 percent higher pay in 2018

The Czech Confederation of Trade Unions has recommended that union negotiators push for pay rises of seven to nine percent next year. The issue was discussed at a meeting in Prague on Tuesday attended by around 1,300 delegates from throughout the country.

The confederation’s leader, Josef Středula, said the figures were a guideline and that unions would make pay demands depending on the situation at concrete firms.

Delegates also discussed working conditions, with union leaders saying they plan to press for reduced hours without a cut in earnings.