Unemployment up at 2.9 percent in December

Unemployment in the Czech Republic rose to 2.9 percent in December, up from 2.6 percent in November, according to data released by the Czech Labour Office on Thursday.

Despite the rise, it is the lowest figure for the period of December since 1996. According to the statistics, there are currently 215,500 people seeking employment.

The lowest unemployment rate was in Prague, with 1.9 percent, while the highest number of unemployed, 4.4 percent, was registered in the region of Moravia-Silesia.