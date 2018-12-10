Unemployment remains at 2.8 percent in November

Unemployment in the Czech Republic remained at 2.8 percent in November, the same as the previous month, the Czech Labour Office announced on Monday.

The number of jobless dropped to 215,010, which is the lowest figure since June 1997, while the number of vacancies increased to over 323,500. Last November, unemployment stood at 3.5 percent.

The lowest rate of unemployment, 1.8 percent, is in the Pardubice region, while the highest rate is in region of Moravia-Silesia and Ústí nad Labem with 4.3 percent of people out of work.