Unemployment remains at 2.6 percent in November

Unemployment in the Czech Republic remained at 2.6 percent in November, the same as the previous month, the Czech Labour Office announced on Monday.

The number of jobless increased by 771 to 197,289, which is the lowest figure for the month since 1996, while the number of vacancies increased to 339,000. Last November, unemployment stood at 2.8 percent.

The lowest rate of unemployment, 1.8 percent, is in the Pardubice region, which is followed by Prague with 1.9 percent.