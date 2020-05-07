Unemployment reached two year high in April

There were 254,000 people without work in the Czech Republic in April, the highest level since March 2018, according to the Czech Labour Office. However, Labour Minister Jana Maláčová says the data is still favourable. Unemployment rose by 0.4 percent in April to a total of 3.4 percent.

Most of those recently rendered unemployed are from the culinary, hotel and sales sectors.

There are currently 330,000 vacant jobs in the country, statistics show.