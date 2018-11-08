Unemployment hits new low in October

Unemployment in the Czech Republic dropped to 2.8 percent in October, which is the lowest point since June 1997, the Czech Labour Office announced on Thursday.

The number of people without work was around 215.622, while the number of vacancies grew to nearly 316,900. Last October, unemployment stood at 3.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of long-term unemployed dropped by 7.6 percent year-on-year, to 29.9 percent (of the total number of unemployed).