Unemployment down to 2.7 percent in April

Unemployment in the Czech Republic dropped to 2.7 percent in April, down from 3 percent in March, according to data released by the Czech Labour Office.

It is the lowest unemployment rate registered since 1997. According to the statistics 210,000 people are currently out of work. Technically-skilled manual workers are the most sought after.

The record low figure is ascribed to the healthy state of the Czech economy and the beginning of seasonal work.