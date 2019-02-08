Unemployment continues to rise

While January’s unemployment rates were still the lowest since 1997, the Labour Office reports that the number of people without work has increased to 3.3 percent.

Analysts expected this increase due to seasonal factors. However, the numbers are higher by one decimal point than their projections indicated.

Economists do not expect another major decrease in unemployment like that seen in 2018. Furthermore, the growth in vacancies is also projected to go down this year.

Despite increases in the past two months, unemployment levels in 2019 are expected to continue being very low and to fall below 3.0 percent with the onset of spring. This trend is also expected to put further pressure on employers to increase wages.